Wildcats to sign autographs after three camp practices, starting Friday morning

The Arizona football team is providing three opportunities for fans to get autographs from their favorite Wildcats.

UA players will be available to sign autographs after three practices, starting with the first official workout of training camp Friday morning. The schedule is as follows:

Friday : Quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs

: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs Saturday : Offensive linemen, defensive linemen

: Offensive linemen, defensive linemen Aug. 14: Running backs, tight ends, linebackers, specialists

Arizona is scheduled to practice at 8:30 a.m. on each of those days. Practices typically last about 2½ hours.

The autograph sessions coincide with UA football’s fan fest, located on Bear Down Beach (just east of the practice field) and featuring music, games and other activities. There are six scheduled fan fests through Aug. 21. The fan fests coinciding with morning practices run from 9 a.m.-noon.

