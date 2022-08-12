Wildcats unveil new Arizona Stadium turf design, finally give up the ghost (lettering)

The Arizona Wildcats will play this fall on a $1.3 million turf field, the latest artificial surface inside Arizona Stadium.

The Wildcats' FieldTurf Vortex Core field will come with cork infill "for cooling purposes," the UA said Friday in a news release. Workers finished the installation of the surface in July. The UA had budgeted $1.4 million; the project came in a bit under the estimate.

Fans will notice a few design changes moreso than the technological advances of the artificial grass or the infill. Gone is the "ghosted" lettering of "Bear Down" that spanned from the 15-yard line to the opposing 10. The rallying cry will now appear on all four corners of the field, with Pac-12 logos on the 25-yard lines. (No word yet on whether the field will outlast the league).

The word "Arizona" fills the north-side end zone, with "Wildcats" on the south end. (In the past, the end zones both read "Arizona").

The yard markers are white outlined in blue.

“As we’ve done with all of our enhancements over the years, we continually look to improve our athletic venues with new technology to ensure our student-athletes have a first-class experience,” athletic director Dave Heeke said. “The long-term vision of our football facility is a critical piece to the future of our entire athletics department, and I know our supporters will also enjoy the refresh of the playing surface at Arizona Stadium.”

Arizona has used FieldTurf since 2013, when then-coach Rich Rodriguez — a longtime advocate of the fast-playing surface — ushered in the artificial turf at a cost of $1 million.

The Wildcats had strictly played on grass before then, and many UA fans were pining for a return to the natural surface. Heeke told the Star in March that the university strongly considered that option but elected to stick with turf, which is less expensive to maintain. The fast-draining artificial surface is also impervious to monsoon rains and allows the UA to utilize the stadium for non-football events, like graduations and marching band competitions.

Arizona has been practicing on grass whenever possible throughout training camp, however.

“It feels better on your legs. It feels better on your body,” coach Jedd Fisch said last week. “This is what the top programs have — two big grass fields, the indoor facility. Just continue to build that up with our guys and let them understand that the more we can give them, the better they’re going to be.”

The new field is the latest improvement to Arizona Stadium in recent years. The university recently revamped the entire east side, renovating the ZonaZoo seating are while adding new restrooms, snack shops and patios. In 2019, the UA created the Skybox Club on the stadium's west side. New TVs, restrooms, snack bars and a Coors Light patio dot the pressbox-side part of the stadium. The new KidCats Den provides a place for young fans to play.