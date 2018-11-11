Arizona's Saturday night football showdown against No. 8 Washington State may last until Sunday morning.
The game will start at 7:30 p.m. in Pullman, Washington — 8:30 p.m. Tucson time, the Star's Michael Lev is reporting. The game will be televised on ESPN.
I’m told Arizona-Washington State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 Mountain on ESPN. USC-UCLA got the coveted 12:30 slot on Fox because more TV 👀Ninth time out of 11 games U of A will kick at 7 or later local time.— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) November 11, 2018
The Wildcats could catch a break on weather. The Weather.com 10-day forecast for Pullman, Washington shows a high of 47 degrees and a low of 34, and none of the rain and show that wreaks havoc on the Palouse region this time of year.
Arizona (5-5, 4-3) can capture the Pac-12 South Division if it "wins out" — topping the Cougars Saturday in Pullman, and beating rival Arizona State in Tucson — and if Colorado beats Utah next Saturday. The Wildcats will know their status by kickoff; Utah-Colorado is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
The Utes (7-3, 5-3) beat Oregon on Saturday in Salt Lake City, and Arizona State (6-4, 4-3) topped UCLA in Tempe. Utah would hold the tiebreaker over the UA in the event of a tie.
Washington State, meanwhile, remains the Pac-12's only remaining hope for the College Football Playoff. Mike Leach's team rose to No. 8 in last week's playoff rankings, and cold inch closer to the top this week.