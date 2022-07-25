Wildcats will bring WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young to Pac-12 Media Day

Cowing, Young and coach Jedd Fisch will talk to the media at 10:45 a.m.; the news conference will be available to watch on Pac-12.com as well as on the Pac-12 Insider and the Pac-12 Now app.

A 6-foot-3-inch junior from Houston, Young has 107 career tackles and two forced fumbles. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, boasts a résumé unlike any receiver on the Wildcats' roster. He led all Conference USA freshmen in receiving yards as a freshman. His 2021 season was his best: He caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns for Miners coach Dana Dimel, a former UA assistant. Cowing has been named an early-season candidate for both the Maxwell Award, given annually to the best player in college football; and the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver.