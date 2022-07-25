Wildcats will bring WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young to Pac-12 Media Day

New wide receiver Jacob Cowing and returning safety Christian Young will represent Arizona at Friday's Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, the league announced Monday.
Cowing, Young and coach Jedd Fisch will talk to the media at 10:45 a.m.; the news conference will be available to watch on Pac-12.com as well as on the Pac-12 Insider and the Pac-12 Now app.
A 6-foot-3-inch junior from Houston, Young has 107 career tackles and two forced fumbles. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, boasts a résumé unlike any receiver on the Wildcats' roster. He led all Conference USA freshmen in receiving yards as a freshman. His 2021 season was his best: He caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns for Miners coach Dana Dimel, a former UA assistant. Cowing has been named an early-season candidate for both the Maxwell Award, given annually to the best player in college football; and the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver.
The full list of Pac-12 Media Day participants and news conference times is below:
Utah: Kyle Whittingham, Cameron Rising (QB) and Clark Phillips III (CB), 8:45 a.m.
Oregon: Dan Lanning, Alex Forsyth (OL) and DJ Johnson (LB), 9:15 a.m.
Washington: Kalen DeBoer, Jaxson Kirkland (OL) and Alex Cook (DB), 9:45 a.m.
Colorado: Karl Dorrell, Casey Roddick (OL) and Robert Barnes (ILB), 10:15 a.m.
Arizona: Jedd Fisch, Jacob Cowing (WR) and Christian Young (S), 10:45 a.m.
Stanford: David Shaw, Tanner McKee (QB) and Kyu Blu Kelly (CB), 11:15 a.m.
Arizona State: Herm Edwards, LaDarius Henderson (OL) Kyle Soelle (LB), 1 p.m.
Washington State: Jake Dickert, Cameron Ward (QB) and Ron Stone Jr. (Edge), 1:30 p.m.
Cal: Justin Wilcox, Matthew Cindric (OL) and Daniel Scott (S), 2 p.m.
Oregon State: Jonathan Smith, Luke Musgrave (TE) and Alex Austin (DB), 2:30 p.m.
UCLA: Chip Kelly, Jon Gaines II (OL) and Stephan Blaylock (DB), 3 p.m.
USC: Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams (QB) and Shane Lee (LB), 3:30 p.m.