Wildcats will bring WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young to Pac-12 Media Day

  • Updated
uafb-cal

UA safety Christian Young celebrated after the Wildcats knocked off Cal last fall.

 Ana Beltran, Arizona Daily Star 2021

New wide receiver Jacob Cowing and returning safety Christian Young will represent Arizona at Friday's Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, the league announced Monday.

Cowing, Young and coach Jedd Fisch will talk to the media at 10:45 a.m.; the news conference will be available to watch on Pac-12.com as well as on the Pac-12 Insider and the Pac-12 Now app.

A 6-foot-3-inch junior from Houston, Young has 107 career tackles and two forced fumbles. Cowing, a transfer from UTEP, boasts a résumé unlike any receiver on the Wildcats' roster. He led all Conference USA freshmen in receiving yards as a freshman. His 2021 season was his best: He caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns for Miners coach Dana Dimel, a former UA assistant. Cowing has been named an early-season candidate for both the Maxwell Award, given annually to the best player in college football; and the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver.

The full list of Pac-12 Media Day participants and news conference times is below:

Utah: Kyle Whittingham, Cameron Rising (QB) and Clark Phillips III (CB), 8:45 a.m.

Oregon: Dan Lanning, Alex Forsyth (OL) and DJ Johnson (LB), 9:15 a.m.

Washington: Kalen DeBoer, Jaxson Kirkland (OL) and Alex Cook (DB), 9:45 a.m.

Colorado: Karl Dorrell, Casey Roddick (OL) and Robert Barnes (ILB), 10:15 a.m.

Arizona: Jedd Fisch, Jacob Cowing (WR) and Christian Young (S), 10:45 a.m.

Stanford: David Shaw, Tanner McKee (QB) and Kyu Blu Kelly (CB), 11:15 a.m.

Arizona State: Herm Edwards, LaDarius Henderson (OL) Kyle Soelle (LB), 1 p.m.

Washington State: Jake Dickert, Cameron Ward (QB) and Ron Stone Jr. (Edge), 1:30 p.m.

Cal: Justin Wilcox, Matthew Cindric (OL) and Daniel Scott (S), 2 p.m.

Oregon State: Jonathan Smith, Luke Musgrave (TE) and Alex Austin (DB), 2:30 p.m.

UCLA: Chip Kelly, Jon Gaines II (OL) and Stephan Blaylock (DB), 3 p.m.

USC: Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams (QB) and Shane Lee (LB), 3:30 p.m.

