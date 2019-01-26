State of UA’s in-state recruiting

Arizona State and Arizona have signed the most top-20 in-state prospects in the Pac-12 over the past five recruiting cycles (2015-19):

Arizona State 15

Arizona 9

Utah 5

Washington 5

Cal 4

Oregon State 4

USC 4

UCLA 3

Washington State 3

Colorado 2

Oregon 1

Stanford 1

The Wildcats haven’t had as much success with top-five in-state recruits during that same span:

Arizona State 5

USC 3

Arizona 2

Washington 2

Oregon 1

Oregon State 1

Utah 1

(Notes: Rankings are by 247Sports … a handful of players in the 2019 class have yet to commit or sign ahead of National Singing Day on Feb. 6.)