 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will history repeat? Afternoon kickoff set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 16 game at Colorado
editor's pick

Will history repeat? Afternoon kickoff set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 16 game at Colorado

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner pulls in a pass in the second half of against Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Arizona won 35-30.

 David Zalubowski / AP

Will a rare afternoon kickoff change Arizona’s football fortunes? We’re about to find out.

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for the Wildcats’ Oct. 16 game at Colorado.

The game will begin a little after 12:30 p.m. It will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The last time Arizona won a game – on Oct. 5, 2019 – the Wildcats faced the Buffaloes at 1:30 p.m. in Boulder.

Arizona has a chance to end its 16-game losing streak this Saturday against UCLA. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

The next two UA home games will be broadcast by the ESPN family of networks. The UCLA game will air on ESPN. Arizona’s game vs. Washington on Friday, Oct. 22, will air on ESPN2. That’s also a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shakes out over the next two weeks:

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

  • Stanford at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

  • Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox
  • UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

  • Cal at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

  • Arizona at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
  • Stanford at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • UCLA at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Fox
  • Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Tom Brady survives Mac Jones in Foxborough reunion

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News