Will history repeat? Afternoon kickoff set for Arizona Wildcats' Oct. 16 game at Colorado

Will a rare afternoon kickoff change Arizona’s football fortunes? We’re about to find out.

The kickoff time and TV assignment have been announced for the Wildcats’ Oct. 16 game at Colorado.

The game will begin a little after 12:30 p.m. It will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The last time Arizona won a game – on Oct. 5, 2019 – the Wildcats faced the Buffaloes at 1:30 p.m. in Boulder.

Arizona has a chance to end its 16-game losing streak this Saturday against UCLA. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

The next two UA home games will be broadcast by the ESPN family of networks. The UCLA game will air on ESPN. Arizona’s game vs. Washington on Friday, Oct. 22, will air on ESPN2. That’s also a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Here’s how the Pac-12 schedule shakes out over the next two weeks:

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Stanford at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox

UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN