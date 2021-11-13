Will Plummer accounts for two TDs as Arizona trails No. 24 Utah 21-17 at halftime

Seeking their first winning streak since early in the 2019 season, the Arizona Wildcats are within striking distance of No. 24 Utah at halftime of their game Saturday afternoon.
The Utes lead the Wildcats 21-17 after two quarters at Arizona Stadium. Utah came to Tucson as a 24-point favorite over Arizona, which last week snapped its 20-game losing streak, the nation’s longest.
UA quarterback Will Plummer, playing with a banged-up shoulder, has completed 9 of 16 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. He also has rushed for a score.
Utah QB Cameron Rising is 12 of 19 for 174 yards. He also has one passing touchdown and one rushing TD.
The Utes have the edge in total yard (248-196), but the Wildcats haven’t looked outmatched.
It took almost 58 minutes of game time for either side to score a touchdown in the Arizona-Cal game last week. This one featured offensive fireworks from the get-go.
Utah took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays for the game’s first touchdown. The key play: a blitz-beating 27-yard pass from Rising to Micah Bernard on third-and-5 from the UA 43. The final play: an 11-yard run by Rising inside the right pylon.
Arizona answered on the next possession – and capped the drive in a most unexpected manner.
On fourth-and-5 at the Utah 43, the Wildcats lined up in an empty formation. The Utes blitzed and got almost immediate pressure. Plummer eluded the rush and dashed through the Utah secondary for a 43-yard touchdown. It was the longest TD run by a Wildcat since Khalil Tate’s 84-yard score against Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019.
After a three-and-out, Arizona took the lead. A 14-yard keeper by Jamarye Joiner set up Plummer’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wiley, putting the Wildcats up 14-7 with 1:41 left in the first quarter.
It didn’t take long for Utah to tie the score. The Utes went 75 yards in less than two minutes. TJ Pledger’s 14-yard run on the first play of the second quarter knotted the score at 14-all.
It remained that way until the waning moments of the half. Arizona reclaimed the lead on a 57-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik, who tied his own school record (and had plenty of room to spare).
Utah had 1:24 left before halftime and took full advantage. A 29-yard pass from Rising to Brant Kuithe set up a 2-yard scoring toss from Rising to Kuithe with two seconds left on the clock, giving Utah a 21-17 advantage.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev