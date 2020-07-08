Will the pandemic prevent Arizona’s Schooler brothers from teaming up in Tucson?

If the season starts on time or is slightly delayed, they’ll be good to go. If it’s pushed to spring 2021 — without corresponding changes to the NFL calendar — they’ll have a decision to make.

And if the season is canceled?

“It would be disappointing, obviously,” said their father, Tom Schooler. “We were ecstatic Brenden chose to go to Arizona to be with his brother and have the opportunity to be together — and us to go to only one game each week.

“I want to see a football season. But I’m selfish. I want to see my boys play. To see it go away … that would hurt.”

Faith in Arizona’s plan

Tom and Christine Schooler are in a unique position: They’re the only set of parents with two boys on the UA football team.

So it was especially noteworthy when Tom Schooler last week tweeted his support for the athletic department’s reentry program, which even some members of the squad had begun to question.