Will there be a college football season? Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott weighs in

Scott said conferences and schools are prepared to “pivot” as circumstances unfold. The scenarios the league has been discussing include playing all 12 games as scheduled, a delayed start, a conference-only schedule and moving the season to the spring.

There has even been talk, per The Mercury News, about some Pac-12 schools playing football this season while others don’t.

“There are scenarios where we move as a conference together, and scenarios where not everyone can but most can,” Scott said. “To be clear, I’m not saying we would go in that direction. I just want to underscore that we’re looking at everything.”

Scott said he remains concerned about student-athletes’ off-field activities. It’s impossible for colleges to keep players in a “bubble,” a la what the NBA is attempting in Orlando.

“There is growing data that suggests playing sports may not be that risky, given what we see from European soccer and some studies,” Scott said.

“The much bigger issue is what the student-athletes, and all students, are doing when they’re back on campus.”