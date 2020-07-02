Will there be a college football season? Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott weighs in

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott’s optimism has dissipated in recent weeks regarding the prospect of a full college football season with an on-time start.
Scott told The Mercury News on Thursday that if the spread of the coronavirus doesn’t slow, he’d have a “pessimistic view” about campuses opening and college sports being played this fall. Scott added that the Pac-12 is considering multiple alternatives to a standard football season.
“I was cautiously optimistic … but the last couple weeks have changed everyone’s outlook because of the extent to which restarting the economy and loosening restrictions has led to significant outbreaks,” Scott said.
“I still want to be cautiously optimistic, but if there’s no change in society’s response and behavior, which results in a quick flattening of the curve and a decrease in the spread of the virus, that would lead to a much more pessimistic view about our campuses being able to open and our ability to play college sports.”
Arizona has become one of the nation’s hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks. The state reported 3,333 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 87,425.
A surge in cases in Pima County prompted the University of Arizona to pause its athletics reentry plan. The UA isn’t bringing additional student-athletes to campus for now but plans to continue voluntary workouts with the 80-plus football players who already are here.
Scott said conferences and schools are prepared to “pivot” as circumstances unfold. The scenarios the league has been discussing include playing all 12 games as scheduled, a delayed start, a conference-only schedule and moving the season to the spring.
There has even been talk, per The Mercury News, about some Pac-12 schools playing football this season while others don’t.
“There are scenarios where we move as a conference together, and scenarios where not everyone can but most can,” Scott said. “To be clear, I’m not saying we would go in that direction. I just want to underscore that we’re looking at everything.”
Scott said he remains concerned about student-athletes’ off-field activities. It’s impossible for colleges to keep players in a “bubble,” a la what the NBA is attempting in Orlando.
“There is growing data that suggests playing sports may not be that risky, given what we see from European soccer and some studies,” Scott said.
“The much bigger issue is what the student-athletes, and all students, are doing when they’re back on campus.”
The UA has been conducting voluntary workouts on campus three days a week since June 15. The players are divided into groups of 10 or fewer and are required to follow strict physical-distancing protocols and to wear face coverings at all times.
Arizona is scheduled to open the season Aug. 29 vs. Hawaii. The team tentatively is planning to start training camp July 31 and is working with campus officials to determine how it can ramp up activities before then.
UA athletic director Dave Heeke said late July is a “key time” to make decisions about the season at Arizona and across the nation.
“I try not to … forecast things too far out,” Heeke said. “Day to day, I’m confident we keep taking the steps for if and when the time comes that we can play.
“I fully intend for us to play. That is my hope. That is a consistent hope and desire around the country with my colleagues.”
