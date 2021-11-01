With a teammate down, Arizona Wildcats QB Will Plummer will have to step up again

Plummer should take every snap with the first-team offense while Joiner is sidelined.

“Not splitting the reps in practice will probably benefit Will,” Fisch said. “It will probably benefit his relationship with the receivers, where they start understanding his timing and his accuracy.”

Plummer displayed a better understanding of the offense against USC. His decision-making was sharper. He took shots downfield when appropriate, yet also took care of the ball when those opportunities weren’t available.

“We encouraged him all week: Be aggressive,” Fisch said. “You can't just play the game to not make a mistake. That usually is what gets you.

“It seemed as if as the practices went on ... he was just more aggressive. So the ball was flying down the field more, and I think that maybe that kind of message clicked with him. Just like, ‘Hey, let it rip. There's no one behind me that's gonna be taking my spot. So I have the freedom to go play the best I possibly can play.’ And then I think he started seeing the field better.”