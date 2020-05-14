With ‘full intention’ to have college football, Arizona AD Dave Heeke and his department begin prepping for the possibility

Describing himself as “realistic and optimistic,” Arizona Wildcats athletic director Dave Heeke on Thursday expressed confidence that the 2020 college football system will happen in some fashion at some point.

To that end, Heeke and his department have formed a multifaceted “Re-Entry Planning Team” that is “evaluating and planning for the safe and healthy return of students, staff and visitors to our campus.”

As badly as he wants that to happen — and as desperately as Arizona and 100-plus other programs need the revenue only football can provide — Heeke acknowledged that the ultimate decision is out of his hands. The athletic department is working in concert with the university, the Pac-12 Conference, the NCAA, governmental agencies and health and science experts to determine the best way to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not an ad hoc group that can do whatever it wants,” Heeke said.

Rather, the planning team — consisting of seven subgroups of up to 10 people apiece from throughout the athletic department — is doing what it can right now to prepare for whatever is to come.