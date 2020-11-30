With Grant Gunnell nursing injury, Arizona Wildcats face familiar uncertainty at quarterback

“I’m not going to go specifically on where he is right now,” Sumlin said. “He wants to play. But ... we’re going to do the best thing for him and his career.”

Gunnell is a sophomore. No matter how many games he plays this season, he will have three more years of eligibility, per NCAA rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Freshman Will Plummer replaced Gunnell and likely would start against the Buffaloes on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Plummer completed 17 of 35 passes for 151 yards with two interceptions against UCLA. He also had 49 rushing yards.

Plummer never had taken a college snap before jogging onto the field at the Rose Bowl. He didn’t even have time to loosen his arm before subbing for Gunnell.

“For a guy that didn’t even get a chance to warm up ... didn’t have a chance to throw a football or do anything ... that has never played at this level, to go out there and do what he did, I thought it was a pretty good performance,” Sumlin said. “Could he have been better? Yeah. There were mistakes he made.

“The two picks (were) not necessarily his fault. ... He got hit a bunch. But he’s a tough guy. And he moved the chains.”