With 'heavy legs' but 'a lot of confidence,' FC Tucson heads to Texas for a key match

FC Tucson plays its third match in a week on Saturday. And while it’s a tough stretch for any team to handle, the club has embraced the challenge. The team will face North Texas SC in Dallas for its only road game in the month of September.

“I love the quick turnarounds now,” FC Tucson coach John Galas said. “It’s great.”

The sentiment came on the heels of the Men in Black’s 1-0 win over the New England Revolution II on Wednesday, a match that Galas said was among the team’s best performances of the season.

Prior to that, the club lost 2-0 to North Texas SC. There was little time to feel sorry or dwell on the home defeat; another match was looming.

In the days leading up to Wednesday’s win, Galas wanted to identify where things were going wrong.

“We’ve trained enough, we’ve played enough,” Galas said, but the results had yet to show.

Against the Revolution, FC Tucson played to its strengths: defending well and creating scoring chances. And the Men in Black didn’t allow a goal in a match for the first time all season thanks to the play of goalkeeper Amahl Knight. Knight finished with three saves.