With no fall football, Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats shift focus to ‘next opportunity'

Sumlin and his staff are trying to build a team culture despite not knowing when that team will play its next game or what the roster will look like. The Wildcats had just begun what Sumlin described as “an NFL-style OTA model” of practice — 20 hours a week consisting of workouts, meetings and walk-throughs — when the Pac-12 decided to postpone the fall season on Aug. 11.

That program continues indefinitely while the Pac-12 and the other leagues that opted to shut down, including the Big Ten, begin to formulate plans for a spring alternative. Sumlin isn’t ready to go there yet, because so much remains uncertain. It was the idea of a spring season that prompted his reference to “next week.”

“Our preparation is going to be to get us better through this process,” Sumlin said. “It’s hard to say, to make that kind of plan right now, based on what we’ve seen over the last couple months.

“What we would like was to play football and play next week. But that didn’t happen. When you ask a coach what you’d like to see, that’s fine. But what can really happen is going to be a different scenario.

“Do the kids want to play? The majority of them do. I really believe that, particularly if they know it’s about a safe an environment as it could be.”