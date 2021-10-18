With QB depth chart in shambles, UA again turns to Will Plummer; Jamarye Joiner could have bigger role

“We’ll meet with him separately,” Fisch said. “There’s gonna be some opportunities that we can help bring him along to be serviceable if the time comes that we would have to do something like that.”

More likely than not, Joiner will continue to be used as a “Wildcat” quarterback in certain situations — assuming Plummer can stay out of the infirmary.

Cruz, McCloud timelines

Fisch said Cruz likely will be out for six months because of the injury to his throwing hand. McCloud had surgery on his ankle last week and is also rehabbing a knee injury. Fisch said McCloud could be ready to participate in workouts by January.

Since getting hurt vs. UCLA on Oct. 9, McCloud has called several teammates to tell them he can’t wait for next season’s opener at San Diego State. In the meantime, he and Cruz will attack their respective rehabs. Fisch advised them to look forward.

“We can’t really go back and change it,” he said. “It’s now, can you win the rehab? Can you win the surgery? Can you win the offseason? When it’s your time, can you find yourself ready to go?