With QB Grant Gunnell sidelined, Arizona Wildcats suffer 10th consecutive defeat

Gunnell completed his lone pass attempt for 2 yards. The injury was to his right shoulder, Sumlin confirmed. Gunnell will be re-evaluated upon returning to Tucson. His status for next week's game against Colorado is up in the air.

"Right now I couldn’t tell you," Sumlin said. "We'll get back and talk with ... our medical team. We'll assess that tomorrow and throughout the week."

Colorado defeated San Diego State 20-10 earlier Saturday. The Buffaloes are 3-0. UCLA improved to 2-2.

Although he was slowed for long stretches in the second half, UCLA’s Demetric Felton notched career highs with 32 carries for 206 yards before exiting with a leg injury late in the fourth quarter.

After looking leaky and fatigued in the first half, the UA defense stiffened in the third quarter. The Wildcats limited the Bruins to 36 yards and only one first down in the frame.

"We shut them down until that last drive," said linebacker Anthony Pandy, who had nine tackles. "Going into halftime, we realized our problem, why were down – we were missing tackles. We emphasized that, made our adjustments. ... We came out and played hard."