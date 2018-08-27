Editor's note: This story is part of the Arizona Daily Star's 2018 college football preview.
The Arizona Wildcats haven’t entered a season with this much hype since 2015, when they were coming off a 10-4 campaign. It was just the third time in school history that the Cats reached double digits in wins.
It hasn’t happened since.
Arizona started the following season 3-0 before injuries and other issues sent the Wildcats spiraling. They finished 7-6.
A nightmarish 3-9 season followed. Then another 7-6 mark, fueled by the emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate. It wasn’t enough to save Rich Rodriguez’s job.
Enter Kevin Sumlin and the so-called “New Era” of UA football. Sumlin was an extremely popular choice among players and fans, with good reason: He’s had only one losing season in 10 years as a head coach.
But as evidenced by what happened in 2015, expectations can be a burden. The Wildcats were picked last to finish in the Pac-12 South last year. They had nowhere to go but up.
This year’s team has star power with Tate, sophomore linebacker Colin Schooler and others. Some, including longtime college football chroniclers Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, are picking Arizona to win the division.
This team has potential flaws, though. The offensive line could force Tate to use his escapability more than he’d prefer. Depth is a concern at cornerback.
How will it all add up? Let’s take a closer look at the 2018 Arizona football team:
Offense
Tate will be the focal point of every defense the Wildcats face after his breakout season. The junior has been working hard with new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone to improve his passing. Tate completed 62 percent of his throws last year, often exploiting defenses that deployed extra defenders near the line of scrimmage to dissuade him from running.
If Tate goes down for any extended period of time, the Wildcats could be in trouble. Only one of their backup quarterbacks, sophomore Rhett Rodriguez, has attempted a pass in a college game — and he has exactly one of them. Redshirt freshman K’Hari Lane and true freshmen Kevin Doyle and Jamarye Joiner (Cienega) are the top candidates for the No. 2 job, and the order could change over the course of the season.
Running back is Arizona’s deepest position on offense. Redshirt sophomore J.J. Taylor, the 2017 Pac-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year, and sophomore Gary Brightwell are expected to split time. Both possess smarts, quickness, pass-catching skills and breakaway ability.
Like Brightwell, senior receiver Shawn Poindexter could be poised for a big year. He’s the only experienced wideout with plus size (6 feet 5 inches, 218 pounds). Senior slot receivers Shun Brown and Tony Ellison combined for 80 receptions, 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Tight end Bryce Wolma had the third-most catches with 28, has excellent chemistry with Tate and has impressed the new coaching staff.
Mazzone described the UA offensive line as a “work in progress.” With only two full-time returning starters, it looked like a potential sore spot entering the offseason. One of those starters, center Nathan Eldridge, has had trouble staying on the field because of injuries. The other, left tackle Layth Friekh, must sit out the first two games because of an NCAA ruling.
Only one projected starter, right tackle Cody Creason, has started a game for Arizona.
Defense
All the pieces are in place for the defense to take a significant step forward in coordinator Marcel Yates’ third season. The Wildcats are bigger and deeper up front. The four freshmen who started most or all of last year are now sophomores. And unlike the offense, the defense hasn’t had to learn a new scheme during the offseason.
One of those freshmen, edge rusher Kylan Wilborn, led the team in sacks and forced fumbles last year. He should be even better in Year 2. He’ll certainly have more beef next to him to occupy blockers. Junior-college transfer PJ Johnson — listed at 6-4, 335 — is expected to start alongside senior Dereck Boles at the two defensive tackle spots. Veteran Justin Belknap leads a core of otherwise youthful defensive ends.
Schooler led Arizona in tackles for losses and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. His classmate, Tony Fields II, started all 13 games and led the team in tackles. His backup, Anthony Pandy, could be a key contributor as a pass rusher.
Arizona starts three safeties and has myriad options.
The leader of the group is senior “Bandit” Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who has compiled 159 tackles and 14 passes defensed over the past two seasons. Hard-hitting junior Tristan Cooper likely will start at “Spur,” although freshman Dayven Coleman is pushing him.
The Wildcats are stacked at free safety with redshirt sophomore Isaiah Hayes, who’s back from a shoulder injury; redshirt sophomore Jarrius Wallace, who impressed when given a chance to play last year; and sophomore Scottie Young Jr., who had 53 tackles in 10 games last season before missing all of spring and part of camp because of a suspension.
Cornerbacks Jace Whittaker and Lorenzo Burns combined for eight interceptions and 20 pass breakups last year. Both missed time during training camp.
The only experienced player behind them is graduate transfer Tim Hough, a former starter at UNLV who could have a sizable role. McKenzie Barnes looks the part (6-1, 178) and will play as a freshman.
Special teams
This has been a major point of emphasis under Sumlin, who hired Jeremy Springer as a full-time special-teams coordinator.
Springer made an immediate impact by recruiting Dylan Klumph, a grad transfer from Cal who’s expected to stabilize Arizona’s shaky punting situation.
Senior Josh Pollack and sophomore Lucas Havrisik were battling for the placekicker job throughout camp. Pollack has ample experience; Havrisik has superior leg strength. He again will serve as the kickoff specialist after posting a 67.7 percent touchback rate last season.
Brown took back two punts for touchdowns and is one of the most dangerous return men in the Pac-12. Taylor and Brightwell are among the candidates to return kickoffs. Redshirt freshman Stanley Berryhill III, who earned a scholarship in camp, also should factor into the return game.