New-look Wildcats

Only two on-field coaches were retained amid Arizona’s regime change, and neither has the exact same role. Theron Aych, who coached the entire receiving corps last year, now is working with the inside receivers. Marcel Yates remains the defensive coordinator but now is coaching linebackers after working with cornerbacks last year. Here’s a look at the two staffs:

2017

Rich Rodriguez (HC)

Rod Smith (OC/QB)

Calvin Magee (RB/TE)

Theron Aych (WR)

Jim Michalczik (OL)

Vince Amey (DL)

Scott Boone (LB)

Brian Knorr (Edge/ST)

Marcel Yates (DC/CB)

Jahmile Addae (Safeties)

2018*

Kevin Sumlin (HC/TE)

Noel Mazzone (OC/QB)

Clarence McKinney (RB)

Theron Aych (IWR)

Taylor Mazzone (OWR)

Joe Gilbert (OL)

Iona Uiagalelei (DL/Edge)

Marcel Yates (DC/LB)

Demetrice Martin (CB)

John Rushing (Safeties)

Jeremy Springer (ST)

(*-This is the first year FBS teams are allowed to have a 10th on-field assistant.)