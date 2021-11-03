‘Worst rule in college football’: Arizona Wildcats DC Don Brown takes aim at targeting

“You want my opinion? I thought he was underneath him,” Brown said. “But I’m not the official administering the rule.

“Did you look at that play and say he did it on purpose? It’s an absolute no.”

The hit wasn’t as egregious as the one Turner delivered in the NAU game in Week 3. Because that targeting penalty occurred in the second half, Turner also had to sit out the first half of the following game against Oregon.

The punishment is the part that Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch finds frustrating.

“What hurts the most is when you have a penalty that takes a player away from playing the whole football game,” Fisch said after the USC game. “When you watch how hard those kids work all week long … and just the fact that he can’t play the final 56 minutes of an ‘SC game, I just hate that.

“We’ll work on fundamentals, and we’ll continue to embrace whatever the rules are. But the idea is just a tough one for me to swallow.”