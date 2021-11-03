‘Worst rule in college football’: Arizona Wildcats DC Don Brown takes aim at targeting

They all understand the intent of the rule.
Players in college football are disqualified if it’s determined they’re guilty of “targeting,” or using the crown of their helmet to make forcible contact with an offensive player. The goal is to make the game safer, something everyone involved in it supports.
But that doesn’t mean they have to like it.
After one of his players was ejected for the second time this season, Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown said Tuesday that targeting “might be the worst rule in college football.”
Brown’s biggest gripe is that players are supposed to play “a hundred miles an hour” yet also are supposed to contort their bodies to avoid targeting at a moment’s notice.
“It’s a tough deal trying to administer that,” Brown said amid preparations for Saturday’s game against Cal. “We coach tackling every day. We coach body position, head placement, all those things. But when it’s like this” — Brown pauses to clap his hands — “I just don’t understand.”
UA safety Jaxen Turner was flagged for targeting on the seventh play from scrimmage against USC this past Saturday. The play was reviewed — as all targeting calls are — and confirmed.
Turner didn’t launch his body into USC receiver Tahj Washington. Nor did Turner hit him in the head/neck area. But Turner did lower his head upon striking Washington’s midsection, resulting in the foul.
“You want my opinion? I thought he was underneath him,” Brown said. “But I’m not the official administering the rule.
“Did you look at that play and say he did it on purpose? It’s an absolute no.”
The hit wasn’t as egregious as the one Turner delivered in the NAU game in Week 3. Because that targeting penalty occurred in the second half, Turner also had to sit out the first half of the following game against Oregon.
The punishment is the part that Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch finds frustrating.
“What hurts the most is when you have a penalty that takes a player away from playing the whole football game,” Fisch said after the USC game. “When you watch how hard those kids work all week long … and just the fact that he can’t play the final 56 minutes of an ‘SC game, I just hate that.
“We’ll work on fundamentals, and we’ll continue to embrace whatever the rules are. But the idea is just a tough one for me to swallow.”
The common denominator between the two plays involving Turner is that both required instantaneous decisions. Linebacker Jerry Roberts said the targeting rule is “definitely hard.” Roberts, who never has been ejected for targeting, said the possibility of being penalized and disqualified is always in the back of his mind — which, on balance, is probably a good thing.
“It’s like, I want to hit him with everything I got,” Roberts said. “But … I don’t want to get a targeting at the same time. So you try to focus on keeping your head up a little bit more.”
UA players have been booted for targeting three times this season. Defensive end Mo Diallo also was ejected in the second half against NAU.
In-game adjustments
The loss of Turner indisputably impacted the UA defense. His usual partner, Gunner Maldonado, who didn’t start because of a shoulder injury, tried to fill in but lasted only three snaps.
USC compiled 360 yards and 35 points in the first half.
“On the seventh play of the game, you lose one safety. On the 10th play of the game, you lose the second safety. So structurally, that’s down the pipe,” Brown said. “We also, during the course of the game, lost two defensive ends at the same position (Diallo and Paris Shand). I’m not using it as an excuse. But you do have to adjust in-game when those things occur.”
The Wildcats also had to contend with Drake London, whom Brown dubbed “the best receiver in college football.” London had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ankle injury late in the second quarter.
Without London on the field — and with more time to get settled — Arizona limited USC to 187 yards and six points in the second half.
“Usually when you struggle in the first half, you struggle for the game,” Brown said. “You can make adjustments and all those things. But we went from struggling to giving up two field goals in the second half. And trust me, they’re trying to bang us out.
“It ends up being a one-possession game. No moral victory. But the bottom line is, the guys kept competing … which is a huge deal.”
Toughing it out
The Wildcats have started six offensive linemen through eight games — one fewer than they did in five games last season.
That doesn’t mean the line is healthy.
“This is Week 8. Everyone’s banged up in Week 8,” offensive coordinator/line coach Brennan Carroll said. “We have some bruises — always. We’re surviving through this right now.
“The guys are fighting. All of them have done ridiculous things to come back.
“That they’ve been out there as much as they have is a great testament to those guys and their toughness.”
Left tackle Jordan Morgan has started the past seven games after missing Week 1 because of a high-ankle sprain. Center Josh McCauley didn’t miss a snap despite a sprained ankle. Left guard Donovan Laie has started every game despite knee issues. His status is in doubt for Saturday because of an undisclosed injury.
Arizona should get right guard Josh Donovan back after he missed the past three weeks because of a lower-leg injury.
“This is probably the right time,” Carroll said. “He just didn’t get enough reps in practice last week. He was out there, he was working, but very few reps. This week he’s gotten a bunch of reps, so I expect him to be able to go.”
Extra points
Receiver/quarterback Jamarye Joiner is considered doubtful for the Cal game because of a knee injury. But Carroll isn’t ready to rule him out. “He sounds … like he’s trying to play through it,” Carroll said. “So hopefully that works out.”
Carroll on Cal’s defense: “They do a really good job rotating their defensive backs in and out of the force-player position. Who’s fitting the run? They’ve got a really cool setup how they do it with their secondary. It’s on us to make sure that we’re declared to the right guys and know which guys are coming down — which guys to expect to be in the run fit. It’s a good challenge.”
Brown on Cal’s offense and quarterback Chase Garbers, a fifth-year senior who has 30 career starts: “Kind of a hardworking, solid, tough, hardnosed, gritty group. Quarterback’s been around for a long time. I like the way he goes about his business. He can run a little bit. He’s strong. He’s stout.” Garbers has passed for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 365 yards and three scores.
