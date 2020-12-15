Would San Jose State coach Brent Brennan leave his hometown school for Arizona?

“The first thing I wrote down,” Brennan said at the time, “is that I want to be the head coach here for the next 15 years.”

Brennan signed a three-year contract extension with SJSU last December. The deal, worth $2.55 million, runs through 2024. And that 15-year line? What was the impetus for that?

“Because I love San Jose State University,” Brennan said. “I grew up here. My dad played here. I went to these games as a young man, as a kid. Rolling down the hill before the stands were in the north end. That’s been my whole life.

“When I said that, that came from the heart. I love this place. I love what we’re doing. I believe we can build a winning football program at San Jose State, and I think we’re into our process of demonstrating that.”

Neither the contract extension nor Brennan’s feelings about his hometown school mean he wouldn’t entertain an offer from Arizona, if one were forthcoming. Objectively, this might be the best Brennan ever could do at San Jose State, which is 6-0 and will finish above .500 for only the second time in the past 14 seasons.

It comes down to what Brennan’s ambitions truly are – and whether the UA is truly interested.

