Kevin Sumlin moved practice to the morning today, which means quick hits are back! Here are some notes and observations from the Arizona Wildcats' third practice of training camp:
* Receiver Darick Holmes Jr. is no longer with the UA football program. The former three-star recruit, who had offers from other Pac-12 schools, did not accumulate any stats in his three seasons in Tucson.
* Linebacker Jacob Colacion returned to practice after missing the first two days.
* Veterans not spotted on the field during the open portion of practice included defensive tackle Kurtis Brown and offensive lineman Alex Kosinski.
* Multiyear starters Layth Friekh and Nathan Eldridge continued to work with the third offensive line unit. Friekh must sit out the first two games because of an NCAA ruling; Eldridge is working his way back after missing time in spring.
* Freshman observation, Part 1: Cornerback McKenzie Barnes, listed at 6-1, 178, has excellent length. He would really benefit from a full offseason in the weight room.
* Freshman observation, Part 2: The ball flies out of quarterback Jamarye Joiner's hand. He can really spin it. But he needs to work on touch throws.
* ESPN.com released a ranking of the top 50 players in college football. UA quarterback Khalil Tate landed at No. 19. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver of Houston, which hosts Arizona on Sept. 8, is No. 1, followed by Stanford tailback Bryce Love.
* The Wildcats worked out in shoulder pads for the first time in camp. The offensive linemen wore knee supports, as is customary.
* The team shifted practice to the morning to avoid any possibility of the workout being rained out. The temperature was 101 degrees when the portion open to the media ended at 10:45 a.m.
* Former UA offensive lineman Jacob Alsadek has signed with Phoenix of the new Alliance of American Football.