WR Jacob Cowing expected to start for Arizona Wildcats against No. 12 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl (8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11):

* Leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who exited last week’s game at Utah in the second half because of a knee injury, fully participated in warmups. Cowing showed no ill effects from the injury and should start.

* Defensive tackle Paris Shand did not make the trip. It’s unclear why Shand isn’t with the team. He has appeared in all nine games, including seven starts.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea is dressed. Savea hasn’t played since getting hurt against Colorado on Oct. 1. Savea worked with the second unit.

* Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis is dressed. He sat out last week. He also worked with the twos.

* Arizona is wearing its white, military-appreciation jerseys featuring blue sleeves and red lettering, along with white helmets and blue pants. UCLA is wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys and gold pants.