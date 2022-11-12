 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

WR Jacob Cowing expected to start for Arizona Wildcats against No. 12 UCLA

Arizona football (generic)
Arizona Daily Star

PASADENA, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ game against No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl (8:30 p.m. Tucson time, Fox/11):

* Leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who exited last week’s game at Utah in the second half because of a knee injury, fully participated in warmups. Cowing showed no ill effects from the injury and should start.

* Defensive tackle Paris Shand did not make the trip. It’s unclear why Shand isn’t with the team. He has appeared in all nine games, including seven starts.

* Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea is dressed. Savea hasn’t played since getting hurt against Colorado on Oct. 1. Savea worked with the second unit.

* Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis is dressed. He sat out last week. He also worked with the twos.

People are also reading…

* Arizona is wearing its white, military-appreciation jerseys featuring blue sleeves and red lettering, along with white helmets and blue pants. UCLA is wearing gold helmets, blue jerseys and gold pants.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona OT commit Elijha Payne talks Wildcats, transitioning to L.A. life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News