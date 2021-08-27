 Skip to main content
WR Stanley Berryhill III, LB Anthony Pandy among Arizona's six team captains
Arizona Wildcats Football

072821-tuc-spt-uafb-p2

Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy, left, and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill answer questions during Pac-12 media day.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

The Arizona Wildcats named their 2021 team captains Friday evening as UA's season opener against BYU now sits just eight days away.

The Cats' team captains are as follows: WR Stanley Berryhill III, LB Anthony Pandy, DE Jalen Harris, OL Josh McCauley, WR Thomas Reid III and K Lucas Havrisik.

Four of the six captains are seniors; Berryhill (redshirt junior) and Harris (redshirt junior) are the exceptions. All six have also invested a significant amount of time in the Arizona program and are some of the most experienced players on the roster.

Berryhill, Pandy, Harris, McCauley and Havrisik project as starters to open the season, with Reid competing for snaps at wide receiver and on special teams. Berryhill and Pandy both represented the Wildcats during the team's Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

Arizona kicks off the 2021 season against BYU on Saturday Sept. 4 in the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic.

