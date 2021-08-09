WR Tayvian Cunningham, DE Jalen Harris among standouts in UA's split-squad practice

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their fourth practice of training camp Monday. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits:
* The session had a different feel to it, as the squad was broken up into two groups. The first group, consisting mostly of young players, practiced in the morning. That enabled them to get more hands-on instruction. The veteran group worked in the evening.
* Quarterback Jordan McCloud practiced with the morning group, presumably to get more reps. He’s playing catchup with competitors Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, who had the benefit of spring ball.
* Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll stressed patience regarding the QB battle. "This is like day one-and-a-half in pads," he said. "We're just getting started."
* Receiver Tayvian Cunningham had another strong session and appears to be one of Arizona’s most improved players. He’s getting plenty of targets with Jamarye Joiner (foot) out. Boobie Curry also was limited to early individual drills.
* Defensive ends JB Brown and Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa got banged up during practice. Siaumau-Sanitoa has flashed since moving from linebacker to end just before the start of camp.
* One-on-ones between the running backs and linebackers were lively and revealing. Michael Wiley had the best blocking session among the backs. Jalen John appears to need work in that area. Malik Reed showed the best burst and quickness among the linebackers.
* Anthony Pandy displayed a slick spin move during one-on-ones, only to have Stevie Rocker Jr. adjust and stop him. Pandy drew a holding penalty on Wiley during 11-on-11.
* Tight end Stacey Marshall made a nice catch on a low, hard throw from Cruz during 7-on-7 work.
* Defensive end Jalen Harris had a tremendous sequence during 11-on-11 drills that seemed to be devoted exclusively to the run game. Harris made three stops at or behind the line of scrimmage in a five-play span.
* Safety Gunner Maldonado is coming on. After making an interception Sunday night, he broke up a pass in the end zone from Cruz to Jalen Johnson.
* Tyler Loop again looked like the best of the punters, although Jacob Meeker-Hackett also had a good session.
* The Wildcats practiced in shoulder pads for the second straight night. They are scheduled to have the day off Tuesday. They will work in full pads for the first time Wednesday evening.
