WR Tayvian Cunningham, DE Jalen Harris among standouts in UA's split-squad practice

* One-on-ones between the running backs and linebackers were lively and revealing. Michael Wiley had the best blocking session among the backs. Jalen John appears to need work in that area. Malik Reed showed the best burst and quickness among the linebackers.

* Anthony Pandy displayed a slick spin move during one-on-ones, only to have Stevie Rocker Jr. adjust and stop him. Pandy drew a holding penalty on Wiley during 11-on-11.

* Tight end Stacey Marshall made a nice catch on a low, hard throw from Cruz during 7-on-7 work.

* Defensive end Jalen Harris had a tremendous sequence during 11-on-11 drills that seemed to be devoted exclusively to the run game. Harris made three stops at or behind the line of scrimmage in a five-play span.

* Safety Gunner Maldonado is coming on. After making an interception Sunday night, he broke up a pass in the end zone from Cruz to Jalen Johnson.

* Tyler Loop again looked like the best of the punters, although Jacob Meeker-Hackett also had a good session.

* The Wildcats practiced in shoulder pads for the second straight night. They are scheduled to have the day off Tuesday. They will work in full pads for the first time Wednesday evening.

