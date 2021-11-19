 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WR Tayvian Cunningham, two starting linemen out for Arizona vs. Washington State
alert editor's pick

WR Tayvian Cunningham, two starting linemen out for Arizona vs. Washington State

110321-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Arizona wide receiver Tayvian Cunningham hurdles BYU linebacker Isaac Matua during the teams’ season opener in September.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona will be without three regulars for its game at Washington State on Friday night.

Receiver Tayvian Cunningham and offensive linemen Donovan Laie and Josh Donovan are out for the Wildcats.

Cunningham and Donovan got hurt last week vs. Utah. Both suffered lower-leg injuries.

Laie returned last week after missing the Cal game because of a concussion. But he has continued to experience symptoms, forcing him to sit out this week.

Cunningham has started seven games while also serving as Arizona’s primary kickoff returner. The senior has 18 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He had lost playing time recently to freshmen Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson. Both likely will have expanded roles.

Donovan, a fifth-year junior, has started six games at right guard and one at left guard. He returned two weeks ago after missing three games because of a lower-leg injury. Josh Baker, a second-year freshman who has shared time with Donovan throughout the season, will make his sixth career start.

Laie, a fourth-year junior, had started 37 consecutive contests before missing the Cal game. True freshman JT Hand will make his first career start at Laie’s left-guard spot.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News