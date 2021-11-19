WR Tayvian Cunningham, two starting linemen out for Arizona vs. Washington State

Arizona will be without three regulars for its game at Washington State on Friday night.

Receiver Tayvian Cunningham and offensive linemen Donovan Laie and Josh Donovan are out for the Wildcats.

Cunningham and Donovan got hurt last week vs. Utah. Both suffered lower-leg injuries.

Laie returned last week after missing the Cal game because of a concussion. But he has continued to experience symptoms, forcing him to sit out this week.

Cunningham has started seven games while also serving as Arizona’s primary kickoff returner. The senior has 18 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He had lost playing time recently to freshmen Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson. Both likely will have expanded roles.

Donovan, a fifth-year junior, has started six games at right guard and one at left guard. He returned two weeks ago after missing three games because of a lower-leg injury. Josh Baker, a second-year freshman who has shared time with Donovan throughout the season, will make his sixth career start.

Laie, a fourth-year junior, had started 37 consecutive contests before missing the Cal game. True freshman JT Hand will make his first career start at Laie’s left-guard spot.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev on Twitter for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.