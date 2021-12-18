WR Tetairoa McMillan flips commitment from Oregon to Arizona, becomes highest-rated signee in Wildcats history

McMillan is now the top-rated recruit in Arizona's class, edging out tight end Keyan Burnett — his teammate at Anaheim, California's Servite High School — as well as cornerback Ephesians Prysock and outside linebacker Sterling "Deuce" Lane. The Wildcats have signed four Servite players this week: McMillan, quarterback Noah Fifita, Burnett — who is the son of former UA linebacker Chester Burnett — and linebacker Jacob Manu.

McMillan caught 179 passes during his high school career, amassing 2,640 yards and scoring 34 touchdowns. He was named a high school All-American, the Polynesian High School Player of the Year and both the Gatorade and MaxPreps.com California Player of the Year. McMillan was also named the MVP of Southern California's powerhouse Trinity League, which features Santa Ana Mater Dei and Bellflower St. John Bosco, among others.

"T-Mac is all ball," said Arizona wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings. "T-Mac loves the game of football and you see it the way he plays. He's got a volleyball background, which I think is why he's so explosive when it comes to catching a ball. His catch radius is unreal. Any ball that's in his area, he has a chance to get. ... He's very light on his feet. He'll tell you he doesn't need to be a burner, because 'I got great routes, great hands and I know the game.' So, he just goes out there and balls."