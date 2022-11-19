WSU leads Arizona 21-6 at halftime; lowest-scoring first half of 2022 for Wildcats

Round 1 of Jayden de Laura vs. Washington State is going the Cougars’ way so far.

Washington State leads Arizona 21-6 at halftime of their game Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

De Laura, facing his former team for the first time, is 12 of 22 for 166 yards. Counterpart Cameron Ward is 18 of 24 for 148 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing TD. Tailback Nakia Watson has two scores for WSU.

The Cougars are a combined 5 of 7 on third and fourth downs. The Wildcats are 2 of 9. Their six first-half points are a season low.

Arizona failed to score in the first quarter for the first time this season. WSU entered this week having allowed the fewest points and having accumulated the most tackles for losses in the Pac-12. It showed, as the Cougars made things hard on the Wildcats.

It was especially evident on a fourth-and-2 play at the WSU 25. It appeared that Arizona was trying to run a reverse to a run-pass option, with Michael Wiley flipping the ball to Jamarye Joiner. But penetration by the Cougars forced Wiley to keep the ball. He was pushed out of bounds just short of the marker.

WSU had a 7-0 lead at that point, having marched 75 yards on the game’s opening possession. Watson finished the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ward.

The Cougars threatened to go up two scores later in the quarter when Ward connected with Donovan Ollie just outside the red zone. But Christian Roland-Wallace punched the ball out of Ollie’s hand at the UA 20. Tacario Davis recovered it at the 7.

WSU did take a two-score lead in the second quarter after again stopping Arizona on fourth down. This time it was fourth-and-4 from the 40. De Laura, under pressure, threw incomplete over the middle.

Ward’s 17-yard run made it 14-0 with 9:06 left in the half. Ward kept the ball on a zone-read play and waltzed untouched into the end zone.

The Wildcats finally scored on the next possession, thanks mainly to a 47-yard pass from de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan. But they stalled at the WSU 21 and had to settle for Tyler Loop’s 38-yard field goal.

More efficient play from Ward – timely scrambles and precise passing – enabled the Cougars to increase their lead to 21-3. Watson finished the 12-play, 63-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run.