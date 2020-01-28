Xavier Bell becomes latest Arizona Wildcats safety to enter NCAA transfer portal

Safety Xavier Bell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, further depleting a thin position for the Arizona Wildcats.

Bell, a redshirt junior in 2020, appeared in 22 games the past two seasons. He accumulated 21 tackles, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He started one game during the ’18 season. He is striving to become a graduate transfer.

Bell’s departure leaves Arizona with six scholarship safeties. That relatively low number shouldn’t be as big an issue with the Wildcats shifting to a new defensive scheme under Paul Rhoads after deploying three starting safeties under former coordinator Marcel Yates. But only one of those players, sophomore Jaxen Turner, is an underclassmen, and none of Arizona’s current signees for 2020 is a safety.