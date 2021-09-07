YAC in opener shows that Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III’s improvement isn’t just talk

Berryhill volunteered to be a punt gunner nonetheless.

“I asked Coach Dudz (Keith Dudzinski, the special-teams coach) and Coach Fisch at the beginning of the year if I could be on as many special teams as possible ... anything I could do to help the team,” Berryhill said. “I played gunner in high school, and it was always fun.”

Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll couldn’t think of another starting skill-position player who has taken on that role. Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas covered kicks for the Seattle Seahawks when Carroll was there, but they were defensive players.

“The great players want to play special teams,” Carroll said. “They want to do whatever they can to help their team out, and Stan is another great example of that.”

If playing receiver and covering punts sounds tiring, it is. But Berryhill doesn’t let fatigue get the better of him. He tries to play as hard as he can in four- to six-second bursts, which is how long most plays last.

“It’s just the mindset of one more play, just keep going, don’t fold,” Berryhill said.

That mentality helped Berryhill earn the No. 1 jersey, along with defensive end Jalen Harris. Berryhill proved in the opener that he deserved it.