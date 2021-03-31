‘You gotta block to get the rock’: Arizona receivers embrace dirty work amid clean slate

In terms of time spent on the University of Arizona campus, Thomas Reid III and Brian Casteel are the elder statesmen of the Wildcats’ receiving corps.

Reid is a “super senior.” He’s in his sixth season in a UA uniform.

Casteel is a fifth-year junior. Like Reid, Casteel has spent every one of those campaigns donning the Block A.

Each is playing for his third coaching staff. Each is adjusting to an offense that bears little resemblance to previous iterations.

So what’s the biggest change for the wideouts? Route tree? Verbiage? Position designations?

Try none of the above.

In separate interviews Tuesday evening after Arizona’s fourth spring practice session under Jedd Fisch and his staff, the two veteran receivers gave the same answer to the main question: They’re being asked to block more.

It isn’t just a request. It’s a mandate.

“That’s the first thing they preach to us,” said Casteel, who has added about 15 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot frame.

Said Reid: “You gotta block to get the rock.”