‘You just can’t fumble’: Ball security is everything under Arizona RB coach Scottie Graham

“It was important to me,” Graham said. “I didn't play a lot. I played fullback in college, so when I got the ball I made sure I wasn’t going to fumble it. When I got to the pros, I morphed into the role of a fourth-down back, a goal-line guy. Got (to be) dependable to win the game in fourth quarter.”

Wiley has yet to be charged with a fumble during his UA career. He has touched the ball 88 times.

Anderson played his first three seasons at Northwestern before transferring this past offseason. He has fumbled five times in 238 career touches.

Those two are the leaders in what UA coach Jedd Fisch described as a “three-horse race” at running back. He also put freshman Stevie Rocker Jr. in that top group.

The position is as deep as any on the team, and multiple backs are expected to play.

“I think the days of the Emmitt Smiths and the days of just giving 28-32 carries to one guy have kind of gone by the wayside,” Fisch said. “Running back by committee, hot hand ... I think there's a role for more than certainly two running backs.”

That approach could work in Arizona’s favor when it comes to ball security. The fresher you are, Graham believes, the less likely you are to fumble.