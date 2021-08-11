Young Wildcats in the spotlight as Jedd Fisch again breaks up Arizona practice

Day 5 of training camp is complete for the Arizona Wildcats. Here are some key notes, takeaways and tidbits from their nighttime practice Wednesday:

* Jedd Fisch again split the squad into two groups. This time, the group mostly consisting of young players worked in the evening.

* Will Plummer served as the main quarterback. Jordan McCloud filled that role Monday. Gunner Cruz will take his turn later on during camp, Fisch said.

* Plummer had a good night in terms of accuracy, but several of his passes weren’t caught. Freshman Anthony Simpson, who got open several times, had particular trouble hanging onto the ball.

* Receiver Jaden Mitchell, who’s trying to come back from a second ACL surgery, also had difficulty completing catches and missed the end of practice after getting banged up.

* Freshman JT Hand got a ton of reps at center and seemed to have no trouble whatsoever with snaps.

* Fisch singled out freshman linebacker Kolbe Cage, who was exceptional in one-on-ones with the running backs and had a tackle-for-loss during 11-on-11 play.