When Ali Blanchard and Brianna Hardy visited the University of Arizona campus over the summer, it felt like coming home.

The pair of transfers instantly felt like they were amongst family, crediting the softball culture the Wildcats have built over decades for making their decision to move to Tucson an easy one.

“Once I came in the summer to visit, I got that (family) feeling immediately from the coaches and players that I met,” Blanchard said. “I really liked the family vibe and how they seemed super supportive and willing to welcome new people with open arms.”

It was also a smart move for the Wildcats as they lost more than half their roster from last season and will now try to continue their streak of Women’s College World Series appearances with the youngest team in recent years.

“They add depth to the bullpen and experience,” pitching coach Taryne Mowatt-McKinney said of Blanchard and Hardy. “With Devyn (Netz) being our only returning pitcher from last year and bringing in two freshman pitchers, they bring college experience and postseason experience to the bullpen. I think fans can expect to see two competitors that will throw a lot of innings for us.”

Blanchard made her way to the Old Pueblo from Rhode Island by way of Princeton. The 2018 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year played three seasons for the Tigers where she held opponents to a .209 average across 110.2 innings and recorded 155 strikeouts in 2022.

Hardy’s journey to UA wasn’t as long, geographically speaking. The Sierra Vista native, who goes by Breezy, started her collegiate career at Phoenix College.

While there, Hardy was named the National Junior College Athletic Association DII Player of the year in 2019 by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, and earned NFCA NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022. Hardy led Phoenix College to back-to-back NJCAA DII Championships and last season led the NJCAA DII with 42 wins, 390 strikeouts, and 15 shutouts.

“They both have experience at the college level and have thrown a lot of innings for their former teams,” Mowatt-McKinney said. “Ali has exceptional spin and can move the ball through the zone. Breezy has the ability to keep hitters off balance and she just goes right at hitters. She’s very emotionally steady in the circle. Both of them are very different looks that complement our bullpen.”

For those curious, even though she was already in Phoenix, Hardy said the Sun Devils “weren’t ever” a consideration. When she was younger, she didn’t want to go too far from home, but she already had her pick within the UA-ASU rivalry.

“I also played with a few of the girls here already, so it was welcoming for me, too,” Hardy said.

So what can fans come to expect from this pair of newcomers?

Well, Blanchard’s favorite pitch “has always been my curve ball” and for Hardy, her “changeup is a pitch that has always been my best pitch.”

As far as their roles on the team, Mowatt-McKinney said neither Blanchard nor Hardy have emerged as team leaders — but that’s OK.

Not everyone will take on a leadership role, but what’s important is that “they have both come in and worked hard to find their role in the bullpen and on the team,” Mowatt-McKinney said.

As far as how Blanchard and Hardy have adjusted to their new team, and most importantly a bullpen with two freshmen and one returner, they both said it’s been an easy transition. And while the roster may list only three seniors, and shows seven freshmen came in, the team feels older than they are.

“This team doesn’t feel young to me,” Blanchard said. “I don’t know if that’s because I didn’t know anyone coming in, but everybody seems super mature to me. I think, from what I’ve realized through the fall and what we’ve seen in the spring, everyone is willing to take advice from each other. Everyone is willing to listen.”

Arizona is hoping that maturity will translate to wins and, ultimately, another berth to the Women’s College World Series. The Wildcats have made three consecutive appearances over the last four seasons. Although the 2020 season was cut short due to the pandemic, Arizona was poised to return to Oklahoma City.

With the reputation that has been built out of Hillenbrand Stadium, the expectation for the season is not lost on the newcomers.

“I think everybody expects to compete hard this year,” Blanchard said. “Everyone is going in expecting to do our best in every game. That’s something we’ve been working on in practice — we’re going to practice like we play.”

Arizona Softball in the Candrea Classic Feb. 9: UA vs. Long Beach State, 6 p.m. Feb. 10: UA vs. Kansas, 4 p.m. Feb. 10: UA vs. Long Beach State, 6 p.m. Feb. 11: UA vs. North Carolina State, 3 p.m. Feb. 12: UA vs. North Caroline State, 12 p.m. Where: Hillenbrand Stadium Watch: UA Live Stream