 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic signs with Fuenlabrada of top-level Spanish league

Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic signs with Fuenlabrada of top-level Spanish league

  • Updated
Dusan Ristic

Dusan Ristic spent the 2019-20 season playing for Astana of Kazakhstan, then split last season between Italy and Russia.

 VTB United League

Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic has agreed to play for Urbas Fuenlabrada of Spain's top-level ACB next season.

Ristic, who finished up a four-year Arizona career in 2018, averaged 13.0 points and 6.9 rebounds over 10 games  last season for Avtodor of the VTB (Russian) League. He earlier averaged 10.9 rebounds and 6.0 rebounds for Brescia in Italy's Serie A before leaving in midseason in part because of a coaching change.

Ristic signed a three-year deal with the Red Star in Belgrade, Serbia after leaving UA in 2018 but the Serbian club loaned him to Astana of the VTB in 2019-20 and Brescia bought out the final year of his contract in 2020-21. Avtodor gave him an offer to finish last season back in Russia.

In a Twitter post, Ristic thanked Fuenlabrada fans.

"I'm excited for next season and I can't wait to get to Spain and start working toward our team goals," Ristic said.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News