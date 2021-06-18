Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic signs with Fuenlabrada of top-level Spanish league

Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic has agreed to play for Urbas Fuenlabrada of Spain's top-level ACB next season.
👋 ¡𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, @ristic_dusan !📰 https://t.co/9hfrbF1N6z#𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐥𝐀𝐃𝐍#𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐋𝐞𝐣𝐨𝐬𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐚 pic.twitter.com/PjjOLGpg6d— Urbas Fuenlabrada (@BFuenlabrada) June 18, 2021
Ristic, who finished up a four-year Arizona career in 2018, averaged 13.0 points and 6.9 rebounds over 10 games last season for Avtodor of the VTB (Russian) League. He earlier averaged 10.9 rebounds and 6.0 rebounds for Brescia in Italy's Serie A before leaving in midseason in part because of a coaching change.
Ristic signed a three-year deal with the Red Star in Belgrade, Serbia after leaving UA in 2018 but the Serbian club loaned him to Astana of the VTB in 2019-20 and Brescia bought out the final year of his contract in 2020-21. Avtodor gave him an offer to finish last season back in Russia.
In a Twitter post, Ristic thanked Fuenlabrada fans.
"I'm excited for next season and I can't wait to get to Spain and start working toward our team goals," Ristic said.
👋 Fuenlabreños, alguien quiere saludaros.Dobrodošli @ristic_dusan #fuenlADN #TanLejosTanCerca pic.twitter.com/irC6RKnUip— Urbas Fuenlabrada (@BFuenlabrada) June 18, 2021