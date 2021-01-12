Former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, son Rhett headed to Louisiana Monroe

Former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez has found a new home, and he’s bringing his son along for the ride.

Rodriguez on Tuesday was named the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Louisiana Monroe. Rodriguez will work for new Warhawks coach Terry Bowden.

Rhett Rodriguez will be joining his father at ULM as a graduate transfer. The quarterback, who spent the past four seasons at Arizona, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rich Rodriguez coached at Arizona from 2012-17. He posted a 43-35 record and led the Wildcats to five bowl appearances in six seasons. The UA went 10-4 and won the Pac-12 South championship in 2014.

Rodriguez, 57, was fired in January 2018. He was out of football that year before serving as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in 2019. The Rebels ranked second in the SEC in rushing that season. They changed coaches the following offseason, and Rodriguez was not retained.

Rodriguez previously worked as the offensive coordinator for Bowden’s brother, Tommy, at Tulane and Clemson, before becoming the head coach at West Virginia and Michigan.