Former Arizona point guard James Akinjo transferring to Baylor

Former Arizona point guard James Akinjo announced he will play for the defending national champions next season, posting a picture of himself in a Baylor uniform to Instagram.

A first-team all-Pac-12 pick last season for the Wildcats, Akinjo announced after the season he would test the NBA Draft. He then entered the transfer portal on April 15, two days after Arizona hired Tommy Lloyd to replace Sean Miller as the Wildcats' head coach.

Akinjo and Miller appeared to have a strong relationship. Miller often referred to Akinjo as the Wildcats' "heart and soul" last season, while Akinjo was among the Wildcats posting to social media after Miller was fired on April 7.

“Appreciate BIG CAT!! My guy,” Akinjo said on Instagram.

At Baylor, Akinjo could become a key player immediately, with the Bears expected to lose Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler to the NBA Draft. Mitchell has already declared.

So far at least, Arizona still has its other four starters from its final game at Oregon last season -- Kerr Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin, Azoulas Tubelis and Christian Koloko -- plus key reserves Dalen Terry and Jordan Brown.