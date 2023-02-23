This year's Pac-12 Hall of Honor class is unlike any in the past. For the first time ever, the Pac-12 Hall of Honor class will be made up of all women to honor the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.

Arizona's honoree for the 2023 class will be former Arizona softball pitching standout Susie Parra, who is one of the winningest Wildcats in program history.

“The Pac-12 is honored to induct this class of legendary athletes, coaches and administrators into the Hall of Honor,” said Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff in a news release. “The 12 inductees represented their respective universities at the highest levels of athletic excellence, and we are especially proud to recognize this first-ever all-female class as we continue to honor the historic legacy of Title IX.”

Parra, a Pac-10 Player of the Year and 1994 National Player of the Year, helped Arizona win two national championships and a pair of conference titles. She currently holds the third-highest career winning percentage (.918) in NCAA softball history and the fifth-highest winning percentage in a season after posting a 33-1 record in Arizona's run to the 1994 national championship.

The Pac-12 Hall of Honor class be honored during the Pac-12 Women's Tournament at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on March 3.

Here's complete look at the 2023 Pac-12 Hall of Honor Class:

Arizona: Susie Parra, softball

Arizona State: Jackie Johnson-Powell, track and field

Colorado: Ceal Barry, women's basketball

Utah: Kim Gaucher, women's basketball

UCLA: Natalie Williams, women's basketball

USC: Barbara Hallquist DeGroot, women's tennis

Cal: Dr. Luella Lilly, athletic director

Stanford: Jessica Mendoza, softball

Oregon: Janie Takeda Reed, softball

Oregon State: Dr. Mary Budke, women's golf

Washington: Danielle Lawrie, softball