Former Arizona Wildcats receiver Brenden Schooler transfers to Texas

Receiver Brenden Schooler, whose Arizona career was derailed by the Pac-12’s postponement of fall football, is headed to Texas.

Schooler has signed with the Longhorns and was en route to Austin on Friday. Chip Brown of Horns247 first reported the news. As a graduate transfer, Schooler will be eligible to play immediately.

Schooler transferred from Oregon to Arizona in January to play with his younger brother, linebacker Colin Schooler. But when the Pac-12 decided to call off the fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Schooler brothers entered the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of playing elsewhere in 2020.

The Big 12 is one of three Power Five conferences that is pushing ahead with plans to play this fall. Texas is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 12 against UTEP. The Longhorns are ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 (which includes all teams, regardless of their playing status for this season).