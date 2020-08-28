 Skip to main content
Former Arizona Wildcats receiver Brenden Schooler transfers to Texas
Former Arizona Wildcats receiver Brenden Schooler transfers to Texas

Schooler never got to play with the UA (or brother Colin) because of the coronavirus pandemic

Arizona Wildcats receiver Brenden Schooler reaches up to bring down a throw while running routes on day two of spring practice on March 3, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Receiver Brenden Schooler, whose Arizona career was derailed by the Pac-12’s postponement of fall football, is headed to Texas.

Schooler has signed with the Longhorns and was en route to Austin on Friday. Chip Brown of Horns247 first reported the news. As a graduate transfer, Schooler will be eligible to play immediately.

Schooler transferred from Oregon to Arizona in January to play with his younger brother, linebacker Colin Schooler. But when the Pac-12 decided to call off the fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Schooler brothers entered the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of playing elsewhere in 2020.

The Big 12 is one of three Power Five conferences that is pushing ahead with plans to play this fall. Texas is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 12 against UTEP. The Longhorns are ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 (which includes all teams, regardless of their playing status for this season).

Brenden Schooler, a fifth-year senior, likely would have been one of the Wildcats’ leading receivers. He caught 43 passes for 521 yards and four touchdowns in two-plus seasons at Oregon, missing most of 2019 because of a foot injury. He produced 74 tackles and four interceptions as a freshman safety in 2016.

Colin Schooler, a fourth-year senior and three-year starter, is expected to find a landing spot soon. Schooler compiled 313 tackles, including 46 for losses, for Arizona. He played in 37 consecutive games from 2017-19.

Schooler's longtime teammate, linebacker Tony Fields II, transferred to West Virginia, another Big 12 school, earlier this summer. Fields joined former UA safety Scottie Young Jr. in Morgantown.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

