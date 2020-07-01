Former Arizona Wildcats receiver Neal dies at age 67

Mark Neal, a starting wide receiver at Arizona from 1971-73 and a member of the Tucson Conquistadores since 1990, died Wednesday in Tucson of a heart attack. He was 67.
Neal was recruited to Arizona out of Pacoima, California, in 1970, becoming a productive player for both coach Bob Weber and Jim Young. Upon graduation, Neal ultimately worked at IBM, becoming a director of global commodities. He spent more than a decade as an assistant football coach under Dennis Bene at Salpointe Catholic.
He is survived by his wife, Rosanne, and sons Kenneth and Kristopher.
