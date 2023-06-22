If there was a season award for the most interesting names on a roster, the Arizona Wildcats would likely contend for it.

They already have a Rhino, Ephesians, Deuce (times two), Leviticus and Montana — and Speedy. Now they have Cash. Cash Peterman, a Chandler native and former BYU kicker, who announced on Thursday that he's transferring to the Wildcats after two seasons with the Cougars.

Peterman prepped at Chandler High School and was a part of two Class 6A state championship teams during the 2016 and '17 seasons. At Chandler was 147-for-154 on PATs was 7-for-10 on field goals; 45 yards is a career-high for Peterman.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterman served his Latter-day Saints mission in 2018 and '19, before enrolling at BYU. Peterman made one PAT during his BYU career.

Arizona currently has one kicker on roster in two-year starter, junior Tyler Loop, who has made 91% of his field goals the last two seasons.