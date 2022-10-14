Former Marana star Trenton Bourguet named Manning Award QB of the Week

Trenton Bourguet's memorable week got even better on Thursday.

The former Marana High School star was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week after leading Arizona State to a 45-38 upset victory over No. 21 Washington in Tempe.

Bourguet replaced the injured Emory Jones midway through the game and completed 15 of 21 for 182 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Bourguet led the Sun Devils down the field for an 82-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to knock off the Huskies.