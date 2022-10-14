 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Marana star Trenton Bourguet named Manning Award QB of the Week

101422-tuc-spt-hansencol-p3

Trenton Bourguet broke the Class 5A state record for touchdowns while at Marana High School.

 Joe Rondone, The Arizona Republic

Trenton Bourguet's memorable week got even better on Thursday. 

The former Marana High School star was named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week after leading Arizona State to a 45-38 upset victory over No. 21 Washington in Tempe.

Bourguet replaced the injured Emory Jones midway through the game and completed 15 of 21 for 182 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Bourguet led the Sun Devils down the field for an 82-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to knock off the Huskies. 

ASU is off this week. The Sun Devils will play Oct. 22 at Stanford.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

