Former UA AD Jim Livengood: Lute Olson's legacy is about 'so much more than just winning.'

A: It was more than amazing, more than gratifying. The most important thing is, so many people have talked about Final Fours in terms of once you get to the Final Four, then all the pressures off. And that's not necessarily true.

After the Kentucky game, it was just elation because again, it is such a major thing to not just go to the Final Four, but to win the national championship. To be the champions. You almost pinch yourself every five minutes. And you wanted to say out loud. ‘Is this real? Am I dreaming this? Was it a dream?’ But it's real. And then of course, there's no sleeping.

And with the suite we had at the hotel, Lute and Bobbi's and Linda's (Jim’s wife) and mine, had a door between them so we could open them which turned into an all night party after the championship game.

As an AD at the time, can you clear up the misconceptions surrounding Lute’s leave of absence in 2007-08?

A: We were sitting in my box at a football game, I remember Lute saying towards the end of the fourth quarter saying, ‘Hey, Jim, can we get together after the game for a minute?’ I said sure, absolutely.