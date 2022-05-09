Former UA guard James Akinjo named to G League Elite camp; NBA Combine list to come

Former Arizona guard James Akinjo was one of 44 players invited to next week's G League Elite Camp, which has become something of a second-tier NBA Combine.

Arizona guard Dalen Terry was not on the list, since he is expected to instead receive an invite to the NBA Combine. The NBA has not announced a list of participants for the May 18-22 NBA Combine but is expected to at some point this week.

Since Terry has been testing the NBA Draft, his performance during predraft workouts could influence whether or not he returns to Arizona.

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko are also expected to be invited to the NBA Combine but many near-certain draft picks do not participate. Both Mathurin and Koioko are also leaving Arizona definitively.

The G League said "select players" from the G League Elite camp also will be invited to participate in the NBA Combine, which will be held later next week at the same location in Chicago.

Two Pac-12 players were invited to the G League camp: UCLA's Jules Bernard and Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye. Both players have kept open the option to return to college but Gueye has also entered the transfer portal.

New UA signee Filip Borovicanin tried out his new look during his official visit to Arizona over the weekend.

UA recruiting target Henri Veesaar had 18 points in Real Madrid's 86-81 loss to Juventut Badalona in the Spanish U19 championship final.

Over 24 games in Spain's junior club season, Veesaar averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds for Real Madrid's second club while shooting 67.3% from two-point range and 35.2% from 3.

Over four games in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, Veesaar averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.3% from two and 33.3% from 3.

USA Today's updated mock NBA Draft is not high on Mathurin's defense, placing him at No. 11, and has Koloko at just 49.

