Former UA swimming standout Ty Wells, 23, passes away; competed from 2018-22

Former swimming standout Ty Wells, 23, passed away Friday, Arizona Athletics announced. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

"On behalf of the entire University of Arizona community, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wells family along with Ty's friends, teammates, classmates and colleagues," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release Monday. "Ty was a tremendous young man who proudly represented the University of Arizona in the pool, classroom and community. He was a light that shined bright in the lives of everyone he came across, and we will keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

Wells was a 2021-22 CSCAA Scholar All-American who focused on the breaststroke. As a senior last spring, he swam his fastest — and team-fastest — 50 yards at the Pac-12 Championships (24.63). He finished 12th in the 100-yard breast in 53.08 seconds. He posted NCAA B cut times in all four years of competition.

Wells' final competition was the 2022 US Open Championships. He finished in 50th in both the 100 breast and 200 breast. He was still listed on the UA roster as a fifth-year athlete.

Wells was from Manteca, California, and attended Ripon High School, where he set school records in the 100 fly, 100 breast, 50 free, 200 and 400 free relay and 200 medley relay. He earned bronze medals at CIF Sections in the 100 fly and 100 breast.

Wells earned his bachelor's degree in Health Sciences & Physiology in May 2022 and was planning on working in physical therapy or sports medicine. He was also his squad's representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee last year.

Wells is survived by his parents, Joseph and Sandra, and his sister, Jessica.