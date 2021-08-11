Former UA swimming star Lara Jackson returning as assistant coach

Former UA swimming star Lara Jackson is returning to Tucson as an assistant coach.

Jackson has been added to coach Augie Busch's staff, the UA announced Wednesday. She returns to Arizona after spending three seasons as an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast.

Jackson replaces Jesse Stipek, who will instead focus on teaching.

"This position with the University of Arizona Swimming & Diving program is a dream come true," Jackson said in a news release. "Tucson is such a special place, and even in the decade I've spent elsewhere since graduating I have always remained a Wildcat in my heart, a Wildcat for life. I am so grateful for this opportunity coach Busch has given me to be a part of this program's future. I couldn't be more excited to be here and I am ready for the long haul with Arizona. This is my city, my university, and my team."

Jackson won nine national championships — two individuals and seven in relays — and was a 14-time All-American. She was a part of the 2008 team that won the national championship. As a senior in 2009, Jackson won the Ruby Award, given annually to the UA's most outstanding female athlete.

Jackson still holds the program record in the 50-yard freestyle and is second in the 100-yard butterfly.