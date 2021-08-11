Former UA swimming star Lara Jackson returning as assistant coach

Former UA swimming star Lara Jackson is returning to Tucson as an assistant coach.
Jackson has been added to coach Augie Busch's staff, the UA announced Wednesday. She returns to Arizona after spending three seasons as an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast.
Jackson replaces Jesse Stipek, who will instead focus on teaching.
"This position with the University of Arizona Swimming & Diving program is a dream come true," Jackson said in a news release. "Tucson is such a special place, and even in the decade I've spent elsewhere since graduating I have always remained a Wildcat in my heart, a Wildcat for life. I am so grateful for this opportunity coach Busch has given me to be a part of this program's future. I couldn't be more excited to be here and I am ready for the long haul with Arizona. This is my city, my university, and my team."
Jackson won nine national championships — two individuals and seven in relays — and was a 14-time All-American. She was a part of the 2008 team that won the national championship. As a senior in 2009, Jackson won the Ruby Award, given annually to the UA's most outstanding female athlete.
Jackson still holds the program record in the 50-yard freestyle and is second in the 100-yard butterfly.
Busch called Jackson "a proud, engaged alum whose passion and love for this program are second to none."
"The added emotional attachment she has to Arizona Swimming & Diving is very exciting and I can't wait to see how that not only motivates her but rubs off on everyone who is part of our team," Busch said. "She is an excellent coach and made a significant impact in a short period of time at FGCU. As an athlete, what separated her from even the greats was a next-level attention to detail. That same focus, combined with her unique and caring communication style, are central to her effectiveness a coach. Arizona Swimming & Diving just got a lot better with Lara coming aboard."