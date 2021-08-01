Former UA Wildcat Annika Sorenstam dominates in eight-shot victory

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Former Arizona Wildcat Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club in the wire-to-wire victory.

“It’s really hard to describe,” Sorenstam said. “When we came here, I just loved the place from the start. Everything felt so good, and then obviously you have to go out there and finish it up, and today I really felt like I played very, very well. To come in here on Sunday knowing what I had to do and I did it, obviously I’m very happy.”

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Husband Mike McGee caddied for Sorenstam, with daughter Ava, 11 and son Will, 10, in the gallery.