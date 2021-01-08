Former Wildcat guard Brandon Williams entering G League draft

After departing Arizona in the offseason while rehabbing an ongoing knee issue, Brandon Williams has signed with an agent and joined another 193 players in the pool for Monday’s G League draft.
The news was tweeted Friday by Jon Chepkevich, who is the director of scouting for Pro BBall Combine, and retweeted by Williams.
Williams spent his freshman season of 2018-19 playing for the Wildcats but missed a month when his congenital knee issue flared up in midseason, and then skipped all of the 2019-20 season at Arizona after undergoing follow-up surgery. He did not return to UA in August and made his departure official on Sept. 5.
“Brandon is one of the most talented guards we have recruited during my tenure here,” UA coach Miller said then. “Unfortunately, his health didn’t allow him to showcase his talents for an entire career in our program. In his lone year playing for us, while he was never 100% physically, Brandon had an outstanding season.”
Williams will be joined in the G League draft pool by former Wildcat guard Allonzo Trier, who was waived by the Knicks in June after signing a two-year deal in December 2018. The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Trier signed a G League contract.