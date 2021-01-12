Former Wildcat guard Max Hazzard joins Klutch Sports Group agency

Former Arizona guard Max Hazzard confirmed he has joined Klutch Sports Group to work as an executive assistant to NBA agent Omar Wilkes.
Formerly of Octagon, Wilkes became Klutch Sports' head of basketball last June. He represents Trae Young now but at Octagon also represented former Wildcats T.J. McConnell and Solomon Hill, according to Hoops Hype.
Hazzard, who played for the Wildcats last season as a grad transfer from UC Irvine, had expressed a desire to work in the music business in Los Angeles. He says he's wanted to work in basketball, but isn't sure what direction yet.
Hazzard has an undergraduate degree in sociology from UCI and pursued a master's in entrepreneurship at UA, saying that he wanted to someday run his own business.
Before college, Hazzard played at Los Angeles Loyola High School, where Wilkes played before going on to college careers at Cal and Kansas.
Once a Cub, always a Cub. Former Loyola guard Max Hazzard has joined Klutch Sports as executive assistant to Omar Wilkes, another former Loyola guard. Don’t ask me who wins the game of one on one.— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 12, 2021
Arizona says Jordan Brown has won the latest gold practice jersey.
Congrats to @JIBrown21 on winning the gold jersey for week #9. This is Jordan’s third of the season. #BearDown | #APlayersProgram pic.twitter.com/Js8wKKgKf8— Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) January 12, 2021