Former Wildcat guard Max Hazzard joins Klutch Sports Group agency
UA’s Max Hazzard scored 14 points with 4-for-6 3-point shooting against Long Beach State on Nov. 24. After that he had no double-digit games until scoring 24 against Utah last week.

Former Arizona guard Max Hazzard confirmed he has joined Klutch Sports Group to work as an executive assistant to NBA agent Omar Wilkes.

Formerly of Octagon, Wilkes became Klutch Sports' head of basketball last June. He represents Trae Young now but at Octagon also represented former Wildcats T.J. McConnell and Solomon Hill, according to Hoops Hype.

Hazzard, who played for the Wildcats last season as a grad transfer from UC Irvine, had expressed a desire to work in the music business in Los Angeles. He says he's wanted to work in basketball, but isn't sure what direction yet.

Hazzard has an undergraduate degree in sociology from UCI and pursued a master's in entrepreneurship at UA, saying that he wanted to someday run his own business.

Before college, Hazzard played at Los Angeles Loyola High School, where Wilkes played before going on to college careers at Cal and Kansas.

Arizona says Jordan Brown has won the latest gold practice jersey.

