Former Wildcat PJ Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks

102818-spt-uafb main-p6.JPG

Former Wildcat defensive tackle PJ Johnson says being drafted by the Lions was the fourth-best moment of his life.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

A former Arizona Wildcat has found a new home in the NFL with training camps ramping up and the season less than a month away.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday afternoon that they’ve signed defensive tackle PJ Johnson to their preseason 80-man roster. 

Johnson played on the interior of the defensive line for the Wildcats in the 2018 season and was a seventh-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft. After playing in four preseason games with the Lions, Johnson was cut just before the start of last season. 

The ex-Cat signed with the Los Angeles Charges after the 2019 season, but was cut earlier this month. The Chargers are one of two NFL teams this year — the other being the Los Angeles Rams — appearing in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ television series. 

In the first episode, a scene shows Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn making phone calls to a few players to tell them the team’s decision to cut them, one of which was Johnson.

Johnson — a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention selection in 2018— has yet to appear in a NFL regular season game. 

 

 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

