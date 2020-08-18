Former Wildcat PJ Johnson signs with Seattle Seahawks

A former Arizona Wildcat has found a new home in the NFL with training camps ramping up and the season less than a month away.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday afternoon that they’ve signed defensive tackle PJ Johnson to their preseason 80-man roster.

Johnson played on the interior of the defensive line for the Wildcats in the 2018 season and was a seventh-round selection by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft. After playing in four preseason games with the Lions, Johnson was cut just before the start of last season.

The ex-Cat signed with the Los Angeles Charges after the 2019 season, but was cut earlier this month. The Chargers are one of two NFL teams this year — the other being the Los Angeles Rams — appearing in HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ television series.

In the first episode, a scene shows Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn making phone calls to a few players to tell them the team’s decision to cut them, one of which was Johnson.