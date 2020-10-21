 Skip to main content
Former Wildcat Reggie Gilbert signed to Cardinals' practice squad

Reggie Gilbert

Former Arizona defensive lineman Reggie Gilbert had one of his team's three sacks in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a showcase for senior pro prospects.

 David Zalubowski / AP

Another former Arizona Wildcat football standout is a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Linebacker/defensive end Reggie Gilbert was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad Wednesday joining ex-Cat Jace Whittaker who signed at the beginning of the season.

Gilbert went undrafted out of UA in 2016 and spent two years with the Green Bay Packers before playing with the Tennessee Titans last season. In 2019, Gilbert had nine tackles and one sack to bring his career totals to 60 tackles and 4.5 sacks. 

He was waived by the Titans prior to the 2020 season and had been a free agent up until signing with Arizona.

The Cardinals are second in the NFC West at 4-2 and host the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

