Former Wildcat safety Will Parks released by the Eagles

Ex-Arizona Wildcat football standout and Philadelphia native Will Parks announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has been cut by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philly it’s been real. Thanks for opportunity. I did everything I could. Love. ✌🏾 — William (@PhillyWill11) December 1, 2020

The safety began the season on IR with a hamstring injury and didn't make his season debut until week 6 against the Ravens. Parks played over 53% of the team's defensive snaps versus the Ravens but saw 35% of the snaps or less in the team's next five games.

On Monday night against the Seahawks, Parks played just 10 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle.

Despite limited playing time, the move still came as a surprise to a few reporters who cover the team, including NJ.com's Mike Kaye.

Source confirms. I don’t get it. https://t.co/jF8dDMKhCK — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 1, 2020