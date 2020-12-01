 Skip to main content
Former Wildcat safety Will Parks released by the Eagles
NFL News

Parks saw less playing time in recent weeks

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Will Parks (28) defends in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 22-17. (AP Photo/David Richard)

 David Richard

Ex-Arizona Wildcat football standout and Philadelphia native Will Parks announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has been cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. 

The safety began the season on IR with a hamstring injury and didn't make his season debut until week 6 against the Ravens. Parks played over 53% of the team's defensive snaps versus the Ravens but saw 35% of the snaps or less in the team's next five games. 

On Monday night against the Seahawks, Parks played just 10 defensive snaps and recorded one tackle.

Despite limited playing time, the move still came as a surprise to a few reporters who cover the team, including NJ.com's Mike Kaye.

Parks was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round one the 2016 NFL draft and played with the team until 2019. In March 2020, the safety signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. 

After being released by the team Tuesday, Parks is now on waivers and can be signed by any team.

